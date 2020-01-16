License Revoked

The FCC has revoked the license of COX BROADCAST GROUP, INC. for News-Talk WCGA-A/WOODBINE, GA and has dismissed the station's license renewal application after the company failed to pay delinquent regulatory fees. COX BROADCAST GROUP is unrelated to COX MEDIA GROUP, also GEORGIA-based.

The former licensee failed to pay or only partially paid its fees for fiscal years 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017, and 2018, and did not respond to an FCC Order to Pay or to Show Cause.



