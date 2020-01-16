New Podcast

CUMULUS News-Talk WWTN (SUPER TALK 99.7 WTN)/NASHVILLE afternoon host PHIL VALENTINE has added another podcast to his arsenal with the debut this week of "I'M CALLING BOVINE SCATOLOGY." The show, on which the conservative VALENTINE attacks liberal positions, bowed with three episodes and will post new editions on MONDAY mornings; VALENTINE also hosts "THE PodGOATS" with son CAMPBELL and plans a third podcast for later this year.

“Look, podcasting is to radio what FM was to AM in 1968,” said VALENTINE. “I worked for the first FM talker in the country, the late WWDB in PHILADELPHIA. WTN, where I am in NASHVILLE, was one of the first FM talkers. I’m used to being on the cutting edge. Trust me, podcasting is where everything is going.”

