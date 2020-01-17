Townsquare Media Has Jobs

TOWNSQUARE Media reports it is looking for talent and has several key local openings.

SVP Programming KURT JOHNSON says, “If you love doing local radio with a great team and having the necessary local resources to win across all content platforms, TOWNSQUARE wants to be your new home. We value talent, hard work and serving your community. All while having fun in a creative environment.”

Among the current local market opportunities are Brand Mgr. for WBLK in BUFFALO, OM in LUBBOCK, TX, MIDLAND TX and CHEYENNE, WY. and there are more on the website [townsquaremedia.com/careers]. Or email kurt@townsquaremedia.com.

