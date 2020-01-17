Miami Performance

RED BULL ZELTRON WORLD WIDE has rescheduled the wrestling-inspired rap-off featuring rappers DENZEL CURRY and J.I.D. It's being switched from this weekend (1/18) to SATURDAY, FEB. 29th at MAGIC CITY INNOVATION DISTRICT in MIAMI.

The two will rap-it-out head-to-head in a custom-built wrestling ring for five rounds. The live music event is named after CURRY’s alter ZELTRON.

Tickets purchased for this weekend will be honored on the FEB. date and those unable to attend can get a full refund via EVENTBRITE. Additional tickets for the new date will be made available for sale soon.

