Campbell (Photo: Facebook)

GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO/AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK Sports KTXX-KTAE-A-K270CO (THE HORN)/AUSTIN is adding a weekend show hosted by motivational speaker TYLER CAMPBELL, son of Hall of Fame running back EARL CAMPBELL. "REAL LYFE REEL TALK WITH TC SPEAKS" will air SATURDAYS at 11a (CT).

"REAL LYFE REEL TALK is a code that I live by and is the foundation that my show stands on," said TYLER CAMPBELL. “The show is not about me, it's about bringing on other people to share their stories and how we can be made better."



PD ERIN HOGAN said, "TYLER is an incredibly talented speaker and voice who will bring a vibrant, inspiring and positive message to our live Saturday morning line-up. TC speaks from the heart and lets the audience draw its own conclusion, we are thrilled to be able to make him a part of our on-air team."

« see more Net News