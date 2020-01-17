Employment Dislocation

A long and emotional week for hundreds of iHEARTMEDIA employees who lost their jobs following 'Employment Dislocation' on the heels of the company's nationwide revamping its Market Groups, Management structure, and using the latest in technology, including Artificial Intelligence to program and operate many of its stations (NET NEWS 1/14).

Here is a look at who was displaced on TUESDAY, 1/14, WEDNESDAY, 1/15 and YESTERDAY, 1/16. If you need programming or on-air talent please take a look at these folks.

If you want to post your availability, click here!

And here are the latest names who need a job:

BLAINE JACKSON PD WLUB/AUGUSTA,GA blaine.jackson87@gmail.com (770)380-4971 https://www.facebook.com/Blaine.Jackson87 https://www.twitter.com/RadioBlaine87 https://www.instagram.com/RadioBlaine87

TED ZIEGENBUSCH On-Air Personality AC KOST, LOS ANGELES tedziggy@aol.com (714)995-2742

https://www.facebook.com/tedziggy https://www.instagram.com/tedziggy/ https://www.twitter.com @RadioTedZiggy BIO INFO at https://www.about.me/tedziggy

