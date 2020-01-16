Deborah Dugan (photo: @linkedin)

Tongues are wagging but no one is talking about the details behind the sudden exit of RECORDING ACADEMY President & Chief Executive DEBORAH DUGAN, just 10 days in front of the 62nd annual GRAMMY AWARDS. She replaced longtime RECORDING ACADEMY chief executive NEIL PORTNOW, taking that new post on AUGUST 1, 2019.

According to the LOS ANGELES TIMES, "In an internal RECORDING ACADEMY memorandum, interim RECORDING ACADEMY President and CEO HARVEY MASON Jr. wrote that the 'RECORDING ACADEMY BOARD OF TRUSTEES has placed RECORDING ACADEMY President and CEO DEBORAH DUGAN on Administrative Leave, effective immediately.

“'The BOARD OF TRUSTEES felt this action to be necessary, due to serious concerns that recently were brought to our attention. While we are unable to share the details of the concerns to protect employee privacy, please know that the BOARD has retained two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations into allegations.'

“'THE BOARD determined this action to be necessary in order to restore the confidence of the RECORDING ACADEMY’s membership, repair RECORDING ACADEMY employee morale, and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all music creators,” the statement continued. “Board Chair HARVEY MASON JR. will serve as interim president and CEO pending the conclusion of the investigation. The RECORDING ACADEMY BOARD OF TRUSTEES is committed to fostering a safe, diverse, and inclusive workplace, music industry and society.'”

The GRAMMYS will take place at STAPLES CENTER in LOS ANGELES on JANUARY 26, and air on CBS.

More on this developing story, soon.

