The perennial issue of the lack of female artist representation in Country music came to a head again this week… twice! On the same day (1/15) that TBS’ “Full Frontal With SAMANTHA BEE” was taking a comedic jab at the issue, a TWITTER controversy was erupting that prompted several prominent female Country stars to weigh in with apparent disgust.

For a seven-minute segment on her show, BEE sent comics SASHEER ZAMATA and AMY HOGGART to MUSIC CITY, where they interviewed CMT SVP/Music Strategy (and radio veteran) LESLIE FRAM, along with artists BRANDI CARLILE, MARGO PRICE, MICKEY GUYTON and TANYA TUCKER. Watch the clip, titled “Sexism In Country Music,” here. (One highlight comes when CARLILE, asked to suggest a slogan for the #equalplay movement, offers, “Save a koozie, play a cowgirl.”)

Summing up their report, ZAMATA said, “We can’t have another generation of fans limited by the tastes and opinions of old white men.” Those men, added HOGGART, “already have the Oscars, sports, banks, medicine, HOLLYWOOD and most presidential candidates.”

At roughly the same time as the “FULL FRONTAL” segment was airing, TWITTER users were getting fired up over the same issue. That storm was triggered by a post from the previous day (1/14), when VARIETY Features Editor CHRIS WILLMAN noted that he had just heard two female artist played back-to-back on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO/LOS ANGELES, then jokingly asked, “Can’t they get fined for that.”

The next day, someone handling the TWITTER account for MACDONALD BROADCASTING Country WKCQ/SAGINAW, MI replied, “We cannot play two females back to back. Not even LADY ANTEBELLUM or LITTLE BIG TOWN against another female.” The since deleted tweet added, “I applaud their courage,” an apparent reference to KKGO. In additional tweets, the KCQ account -- where the poster continually referred to him or herself as “I” -- said, “Pop audiences are more welcoming and forgiving of their female singers. I kinda like that. The Country audience not so much.” In another tweet, the KCQ account noted, “We’re playing more females than we did, say, five years ago.” Another tweet said, “I am not alone in this. And neither is the music industry. (Oscars). Women deserve their share of the airwaves.”

Among the Country artists taking notice were KELSEA BALLERINI, KACEY MUSGRAVES and several others. BALLERINI tweeted, “To all the ladies that bust their asses to have half the opportunities that men do, I’m really sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of conversation of equal play, there are still some companies that make their stations play by these rules. It’s unfair and it’s incredibly disappointing.”

Musgraves wrote, “And yet, they can play 18 dudes who sound exactly the same back to back. Makes total sense.” She also wrote, “Smells like white male bullshit, and why LONG ago I decided they cannot stop me.”

CASSADEE POPE called the Country airplay gender disparity “incredibly unfair.” CAYLEE HAMMACK tweeted, “We have no issue playing only male songs for what feels like hours, yet can’t play two females in a row? SICK.” Added LITTLE BIG TOWN’s KAREN FAIRCHILD, “Unbelievable. Change is coming!”

WKCQ OM/PD BRIAN HATFIELD told TasteOfCountry.com that the tweets from the station account were being investigated and the matter would be handled internally. He also said the station has “no rule or policy that prohibits us from adding females to our playlist. There never has been and never will be.”

