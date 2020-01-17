Ferrall (Photo: Twitter @ScottFerrall)

SCOTT FERRALL has exited CBS SPORTS RADIO for a new gig hosting two live video streaming shows for SPORTSGRID, the sports betting network, according to a report at FORBES SPORTSMONEY.

FERRALL, the longtime nighttime sports radio host, left the 10p-2a (ET) slot at CBS SPORTS RADIO, where had hosted since 2013, a week ago and will launch "SCOTT FERRALL: COAST TO COAST" 4-6p (ET) weekdays and "IN-GAME LIVE," airing 7-9p (ET) weekdays, starting JANUARY 29th. The shows will originate from SPORTSGRID's studios in the NEW JERSEY MEADOWLANDS.

Sports betting has long been a part of FERRALL's repertoire on radio during his stints at WESTWOOD ONE, WNEW/NEW YORK, and SIRIUSXM. As for his CBS slot, a rotation of guest hosts is covering the 10a-2p shift for now.

