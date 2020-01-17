Sold

COUNTY BROADCASTING COMPANY LLC is selling Triple A WFNX (99.9 THE RIVER)/ATHOL, MA to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $250,000.

In other filings with the FCC, BEACH TIME BROADCAST, LLC has applied for Silent STAs for KUPA-A/PEARL CITY, HI and K280FC/WAIPAHU, HI due to "an issue with the station's financing."

TBLC CHARLOTTE STATIONS, LLC has closed on the sale of Regional Mexican WNOW-A (ACTIVA 99.1 FM & 1030)/MINT HILL, NC and W256BP/CHARLOTTE to NORSAN MEDIA LLC for $500,000.

And RANDY MICHAELS' RADIOACTIVE, LLC has closed on the sale of Silent KDJM/LINDSBORG-SALINA, KS to DIVINE MERCY RADIO, INC. for $340,000.

