MARTIN KILCOYNE has exited the 10a-noon (CT) show at MARKEL ENTERTAINMENT Sports KFNS-A (590 THE FAN)/ST. LOUIS, reports the ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH's DAN CAESAR.

KILCOYNE, the Sports Director at crosstown FOX affiliate KTVI-TV (FOX 2), had hosted "THE PRESS BOX," first with CHARLIE MARLOW and more recently with FRANK CUSUMANO, for three years after a five year stint on crosstown CH HOLDINGS News-Talk KTRS-A; his contract expired on DECEMBER 31st and KILCOYNE told CAESAR that he and the station "couldn't come to an agreement" on a new deal. He will continue his FOX 2 duties and podcasts with CARDINALS TV broadcaster DAN MCLAUGHLIN.

