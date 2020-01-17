Florence, SC

CUMULUS MEDIA Urban WYNN (106.3)/Florence, SC has added COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated "DEDE IN THE MORNING” to AM drive.

The show stars DEDE MCGUIRE with co-hosts LADY JADE and comedian MICHAEL SHAWN.

PD/PM drive MIKE "BIGMMIKE" BELL said, “We are excited to bring a fresh morning show to FLORENCE. As the market leader, it was important that we went with a brand that can be trusted to deliver great entertainment our listeners will love.

DEDE is a seasoned vet and I've been a fan of her work for years. From ‘THE MAD MINUTE’ to offering listeners the chance at $1,000 twice each morning, DEDE IN THE MORNING will be huge for us. We're excited to welcome the Queen of Morning Radio back to WYNN."

