The Club

CUMULUS MEDIA Urban WDAI (98.5 KISS FM)/MYRTLE BEACH has picked up PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" for mornings 6-10a (ET) weekdays and 10a-1p (ET) SATURDAYS.

PD MIKE "BIGMMIKE" BELL said, “We are excited to bring THE BREAKFAST CLUB to the GRAND STRAND. As MYRTLE BEACH's source for Hip-Hop and R&B, what better way to enter a new era than with the World’s Most Dangerous Morning Show, THE BREAKFAST CLUB. From YEE's Rumors to the team’s groundbreaking interviews, THE BREAKFAST CLUB has become a force to be reckoned with in today's urban culture. We are ready to wake up MYRTLE BEACH with ENVY, CHARLAMAGNE and YEE.”

