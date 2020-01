Clock's Ticking

The FCC has issued a list of stations in FLORIDA and the VIRGIN ISLANDS which have missed the date for filing their license renewal applications, OCTOBER 1, 2019. If no application is filed by FEBRUARY 1st, the stations' licenses will expire.

The list includes:

ALMAVISION OF MIAMI Silent WKIZ/KEY WEST, FL

KEY WEST EDUCATIONAL BROADCAST FOUNDATION INC. Contemporary Christian WJIR/KEY WEST, FL

VIRGIN ISLAND YOUTH DEVELOPMENT RADIO, INC. Variety WIUJ/CHARLOTTE AMALIE, VI

WPGS, INC. Classic Rock WPGS-A (LOCAL 840)/MIMS, FL

CHRISTIAN RADIO NETWORK, INC. Gospel WEKJ-LP/CHASSAHOWITZKA, FL

STANDING IN THE GAP INC. Variety WCFQ-LP/INVERNESS, FL

STATIC ENTERPRISES INC. Talk WXEI-LP/CRESTVIEW, FL

OCEAN REEF PUBLIC RADIO INC. Variety WORZ-LP/KEY LARGO, FL

ST.. MARKS TRAIL ASSOCIATION Variety WHTR-LPWAKULLA COUNTY, FL

MINORITY EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING, INC. Religion WPRD-LP/PALATKA, FL

HELP SAVE THE APALACHICOLA RIVER GROUP, INC. Variety WFPVPORT ST. JOE, FL

CREATIVE MINDS, LLC Urban WLDV (DA VYBE 107.9)/FREDERIKSTED, VI

SCLC JACKSONVILLE FLORIDA Variety WRIA-LP/JACKSONVILLE, FL

FAMILY UNITY OUTREACH MINISTRY, INC. Urban WMBT-LP (90.1 THE BEAT)/GAINESVILLE, FL

ACTIONS FOR BETTER FUTURE Urban WIBE-LP/MIAMI, FL

