Lucian Grainge (Photo: UMG)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP’s Chairman/CEO LUCIAN GRAINGE will receive a star on the HOLLYWOOD Walk of Fame this THURSDAY JANUARY 23rd. The ceremony will take place in front of the historic CAPITOL RECORDS BUILDING; CAPITOL is one of the several UNIVERSAL-owned labels GRAINGE oversees.

UNIVERSAL is home to thousands of artists, ranging from TAYLOR SWIFT, DRAKE, U2, THE WEEKND, SAM SMITH THE BEATLES, ROLLING STONES, ELTON JOHN, CHUCK BERRY and the MOTOWN catalog, to name a few.

More on GRAINGE’s background and his climb to the top at VARIETY

