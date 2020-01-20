Bret Michaels (photo: Debby Wong - Shutterstock.com)

Another health challenge for POISON star BRET MICHAELS, who is a type-1 diabetic requiring daily insulin injections. This time around he is dealing with skin cancer.

MICHAELS told his INSTAGRAM followers: "After a very recent kickoff to the New Year, a physical & MRI, it has been brought to my attention that I have torn my right shoulder rotator cuff which would answer the question of why it looks like a lump or bone was sticking out of my right shoulder. A little more complex, I will also have to undergo a procedure to remove skin cancer that was detected after a recent biopsy.

"I'm in the hands of incredible specialists who are both positive for great outcomes. It may slow me down a bit at the beginning of the year, but if GOD willing I promise this year will be awesome. Just a few less solo shows & special events until I get this all squared up."

