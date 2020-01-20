For Sale By Owner?

SPOTIFY, having aggressively entered the podcast space with the acquisitions of GIMLET MEDIA, PARCAST, and ANCHOR, may be poised to add another major content company to its roster, with THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reporting that the streaming service is in "early" discussions to buy BILL SIMMONS' THE RINGER.

SIMMONS' sports and pop culture site produces several top podcasts both on its own and through deals with SPOTIFY (with "THE HOTTEST TAKE" being a SPOTIFY exclusive) and LUMINARY ("SONIC BOOM"). An earlier report by THE JOURNAL estimated THE RINGER's podcast revenues at over $15 million in 2018. SIMMONS established THE RINGER in 2016 after exiting ESPN, where he had operated the GRANTLAND website and podcast network and co-created the "30 FOR 30" documentary franchise.

