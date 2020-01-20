Lady Antebellum (Photo: Getty/Brett Carlsen)

BMLG RECORDS’ LADY ANTEBELLUM was honored during last weekend’s “Country Cares Seminar” with the prestigious “RANDY OWEN Angels Among Us Award.” The award recognizes those who have made “exceptional and lasting contributions to ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, a cause the band has been supporting for more than 10 years.

The band’s support has included including raising funds and awareness for ST. JUDE through their own philanthropic organization LADYAID, performing in benefit concerts, participating in the “This Shirt Saves Lives” campaign, and spending time with patients. Last year, they co-hosted the first “ST. JUDE Presents: Curated” dinner event, which gathered industry members to raise more than $650,000 for the hospital. Read more about the band's ST. JUDE involvement here.

The award was bestowed on the Country trio on FRIDAY, JANUARY 17th at the PEABODY HOTEL in MEMPHIS by by ALABAMA frontman (and awards namesake) OWEN and RICHARD SHADYAC JR., Pres. and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness arm of ST. JUDE. In addition to OWEN, past recipients of the award have included Country stars JAKE OWEN, BRAD PAISLEY, JOHN RICH and DARIUS RUCKER.

"As parents ourselves, being an ambassador for ST. JUDE over the years has been one of the most gratifying experiences we've had in our career," said LADY ANTEBELLUM’S HILLARY SCOTT, who spoke on the group’s behalf on FRIDAY night just before they performed a surprise set for the gathered Country radio and record industry representatives, and fellow artists. "We've been all around the country and have seen firsthand the important impact ST, JUDE has on children and families and the heartfelt community they've created. This is one of the highest honors we could receive and we are so thankful to contribute even a tiny part in the amazing efforts made by ST. JUDE.”

“Using their voices and talent, LADY ANTEBELLUM has made such a powerful impact on the lives of children worldwide through their support of ST. JUDE,” said SHADYAC. “The Angels Among Us Award signifies the heart, generosity and passion the group has continually shown ST. JUDE for the last decade, and HILLARY, CHARLES [KELLEY] and DAVE [HAYWOOD] are so deserving of this distinction as members of our ST. JUDE family.”

The evening included a $50,000 donation to ST. JUDE in LADY ANTEBELLUM’s name from ACM LIFTING LIVES, the charitable arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC. It was presented by new ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE and ACM LIFTING LIVES’ TAYLOR WOLF.

