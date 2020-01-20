Big Show

The third annual iHEARTRADIO ALTer EGO this past SATURDAY (1/18) included an extraordinary lineup featuring of BILLIE EILISH, BLINK-182, REX ORANGE COUNTY, COLDPLAY, SHAED, THE LUMINEERS, and THE BLACK KEYS at THE FORUM in LOS ANGELES. ALTer EGO, presented by CAPITAL ONE, was broadcast live across over 70 Alternative and Rock iHEARTRADIO stations and livestreamed on LIVEXLIVE.

Among those in attendance at ALTer EGO 2020 were JASON PRIESTLEY, ROB RACO from RIVERDALE, AUDRINA PATRIDGE, TY BURRELL from MODERN FAMILY, KAITLYN BRISTOWE and JASON TARTICK from THE BACHELORETTE, and KENDALL LONG and ANNALIESE PUCCINI from BACHELOR IN PARADISE.

BILLIE EILISH kicked off ALTer EGO with an epic 40-minute set. The teen icon, who rocked the stage in black sunglasses and a LIL B shirt for her performance, opened the show with “bad guy” and "My Strange Addiction" before encouraging the sold-out crowd to jump during her electric performance of "You Should See Me In A Crown."

BILLIE EILISH onstage at ALTer EGO. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

BLINK-182 delivered an 11-song set featuring throwback hits including “All The Small Things,” as well as new songs off their ninth studio album, Nine. Following a performance of their throwback "What's My Age Again?,” SKIBA said, "I like to think we are the first band to have a song on the radio that has the word 'sodomy' in it." They concluded their epic performance by sprinkling in some of TLC's "No Scrubs" with 1997's "Dammit."



TRAVIS BARKER, MARK HOPPUS AND MATT SKIBA of BLINK-182 onstage at ALTer EGO. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia)



REX ORANGE COUNTY onstage at ALTer EGO. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia )

COLDPLAY, celebrating their 25th Anniversary, performed an eclectic mix of tracks during their 35-minute-long set, including new songs “Orphans” and “Cry Cry Cry” as well as fan favorites including “Fix You” and “Viva La Vida.” Before performing their new release "Daddy" with a gospel choir live for the first time, CHRIS MARTIN told the sold-out crowd, "This is the most people we're going to play for [to promote this album]."



CHRIS MARTIN of COLDPLAY (C) onstage at ALTer EGO. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)



CHELSEA LEE of SHAED onstage at ALTer EGO. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

THE LUMINEERS performance marked their first stop ahead of their III world tour, which will make 30 stops from NORTH CAROLINA to EUROPE. The band took the stage to perform hits, “Ophelia,” “Ho Hey” and more.



LAUREN JACOBSON, JEREMIAH FRAITES, WESLEY SCHULTZ, STELTH ULVANG, and BYRON ISAACS of THE LUMINEERS onstage at ALTer EGO. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia )

THE BLACK KEYS closed out the evening with a rockin' set, including "I Got Mine," "Gold On The Ceiling," "Fever" and "Howlin' For You."



PATRICK CARNEY and DAN AUERBACH of THE BLACK KEYS onstage at ALTer EGO. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

