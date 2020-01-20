Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Selena New #1; Maroon 5 Top 3; Blackbear, Harry Styles Top 15; Camila, 5 Seconds, Weeknd Top 20

* SELENA GOMEZ takes over the top spot with "Lose You To Love Me," moving 2*-1* and +674 spins

* MAROON 5 moves 4*-3* with "Memories," rising 687 spins and giving INTERSCOPE two of the top three at Top 40 this week

* BLACKBEAR hits the top 15 with "Hot Girl Bummer," climbing 16*-13* and +1130 spins

* HARRY STYLES is also top 15 with "Adore You," motoring 17*-15* and +596 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO surges into the top 20, up 24*-17* with "My Oh My," featuring DABABY, and growing 1851 spins

* 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER grind their way into the top 20 with "Teeth," up 21*-19*

* THE WEEKND has two songs bulleted in the top 20 as "Blinding Lights" rises 27*-20* and is up 1503 spins

* A huge debut for HALSEY at 24* with "You should be sad," up 2432 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS post a big debut as well at 29* with "What A Man Gotta Do," up 2025 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI has the other debut at 33* with "Before You Go" - up 591 spins



Rhythmic: Arizona Zervas New #1; Doja Cat Top 3; Weeknd Top 5; DaBaby Top 10; Bieber, Blackbear Top 15

* Newcomer ARIZONA ZERVAS takes over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Roxanne," up 822 spins

* DOJA CAT hits the top 3, up 4*-3* with "Juicy," and +558 spins

* THE WEEKND goes top 5 with "Heartless," rising 7*-5* and is +474 spins

* DABABY surges well into the top 10 (almost top 5) as "Bop" goes 12*-6* and is +670 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER is top 15 and almost top 10 as "Yummy" rises 17*-11* and is +776 spins

* BLACKBEAR hits the top 15 at both Top 40 and Rhythmic as "Hot Girl Bummer" goes 16*-14* and is +117 spins

* RODDY RICCH is top 20 in his second week as "The Box" soars 27*-17* and is up 1187 spins

* LIL BABY is also top 20 with "Woah," up 21*-19* and +428 spins

* A huge debut for FUTURE & DRAKE at 22* with "Life Is Good"and they are +1179 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO enters at 30* with "My Oh My," featuring DABABY, with a +419 spins

* TREVOR DANIEL enters at 35* with "Falling" - at +387 spins

* MAHALIA debuts at 38* with "What You Did," featuring ELLA MAI, up 228 spins

* SAINT JHN has the other debut at 39* with "Trap," featuring LIL BABY

Urban: DaBaby Holds Top Spot; Doja Cat Top 10; H.E.R./YG Top 15; Roddy Ricch, Future & Drake Top 20

* DABABY holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Bop," and is up another 338 spins

* LIL BABY scores a nice gain inside the top 10, moving 10*-7* with "Woah," up 527 spins

* DOJA CAT hits the top 10 with "Juicy," up 11*-9* and +61 spins

* H.E.R. enters the top 15 with "Slide," up 16*-15*, featuring YG and +238 spins

* RODDY RICCH vaults 31*-18* with "The Box," up 991 spins

* Surging 33*-19* and up 1014 spins is "Life Is Good" by FUTURE & DRAKE also entering the top 20

* JUSTIN BIEBER has the top debut at 26* with "Yummy," up 604 spins

* SUMMER WALKER enters at 32* with "Come Thru," featuring USHER, up 384 spins

* BANKROLL FREDDIE (featuring LIL BABY) and DVSN (featuring FUTURE) also debut

Hot AC: Maroon 5 Holds Top Spot; Dan & Shay/Bieber Top 5; Selena Gomez Top 10; Bieber, Dua Top 15; Sheeran, Illenium/Bellion Top 20

* MAROON 5 tops the Hot AC chart for an 8th week with "Memories"

* DAN & SHAY and JUSTIN BIEBER crack the top 5 with "10,000 Hours," up 6*-5* and +144 spins

* SELENA GOMEZ hits the top 10 with "Lose You To Love Me," up 11*-10* and is +254 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER is top 15 with "Yummy," rising 17*-14*

* DUA LIPA also goes top 15 with "Don't Stop Now," up 19*-15* and +293 spins

* ED SHEERAN lands another top 20 hit with "South Of The Border," up 22*-17* and +381 spins

* ILLENIUM is top 20 with "Good Things Fall," featuring JON BELLION, up 23*-19* and +112 spins

* ALICIA KEYS has the top debut with "Underdog" at 27* and is +407 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS debut at 29* at Hot AC as well with "What A Man Gotta Do," with 487 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO enters at 34* with "My Oh My," up 185 spins

* HALSEY and THE WEEKND also score debuts

Active Rock: Bad Wolves New #1; I Prevail, The Hu Top 10; Dirty Honey, Breaking Benjamin Top 15

* BAD WOLVES break through this week as "Killing Me Slowly" moves 2*-1* and takes over the top spot after five weeks at #2

* I PREVAIL goes top 10 with "Hurricane," up 11*-8* and +87 spins

* THE HU also enter the top 10 with "Yuve Yuve Yu," featuring FATN, up 63 spins and climbing 12*-10*

* DIRTY HONEY is top 15 with "Rolling 7's," rising 16*-14* and +53 spins

* BREAKING BENJAMIN are top 15 with "Far Away," featuring SCOOTER WARD, up 19*-15* and +170 spins

* DISTURBED surge into the top 20, vaulting 29*-19* with "Hold On To Memories" - and are +195 spins

* TOOL surges 37*-26* with "Pneuma" and are +114 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE, ALTER BRIDGE, and THE GLORIOUS ONS all debut



Alternative: Absofacto New #1; Meg Myers Runner Up; Sub Urban Top 10; Billie Eilish Top 15; Of Monsters And Men Top 20

* ABSOFACTO take over the top spot with "Dissolve," getting there in their 30th week on the chart and giving ATLANTIC back to back #1's

* MEG MYERS is in the runner up spot with "Running Up That Hill" rising 3*-2* in her 41st week on the chart

* SUB URBAN hit the top 10 with "Cradles," rising 11*-10* and +254 spins

* BILLIE EILISH enters the top 15 with "everything i wanted," up 21*-15* and +388 spins

* OF MONSTERS AND MEN are top 20 with "Wars," up 22*-19*

* GROUPLOVE are back and score a big debut at 27* with "Deleter" - up 400 spins

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT also land an impressive debut at 29* with "Black Madonna" at 29* - up 366 spins

* DAN LUKE AND THE RAID enter at 33* with "Fool"

* GOODY GRACE and THE BLUE STONES also debut

Triple A: Coldplay Returns To #1; White Reaper Top 3; Black Pumas Top 5; Devon Gilfillian Top 10

* COLDPLAY returns to #1 with "Orphans" after a one week hiatus

* WHITE REAPER are top 3 with "Might Be Right," up 4*-3*

* BLACK PUMAS enter the top 5, moving 7*-5* with "Colors,"

* DEVON GILFILLIAN is top 10 with "Unchained," rising 13*-10*

* SAM FENDER hits the top 15 with "Will We Talk?," up 16*-14*

* A big debut this week from NATHANIEL RATELIFF, entering at 16* with "And It's Still Alright"

* MATT MAESON and LONE BELLOW also debut

