ALPINE BROADCASTING CORPORATION News-Talk KCXL-A-K75BQ-K284CH (RADIO FREE LIBERTY)/LIBERTY-KANSAS CITY, MO, which in the past drew fire for brokering time to an anti-Semitic politician/radio host, is drawing attention again for leasing morning and afternoon time to air Russian state media channel RADIO SPUTNIK.

The KANSAS CITY STAR reports that RM BROADCASTING LLC, the company that represents the channel described by the Office of the Dir. of National Intelligence as a "pro-KREMLIN" outlet and part of RUSSIA's propaganda campaign to influence American elections, has leased 6-9a and 6-9p (CT) seven days a week on KCXL.

RM, headed by ARNOLD FEROLITO, ran into trouble with the U.S. government for not registering as a foreign agent after subleasing time it brokers from MULTICULTURAL BROADCASTING/WAY BROADCASTING on WZHF-A/CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD-WASHINGTON, DC to ROSSIYA SEGODNYA, the operator of SPUTNIK INTERNATIONAL; FEROLITO sued the federal government, the DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE countersued, and a judge ruled in the DOJ's favor. RM also leases W288BS/RESTON, VA to give RADIO SPUTNIK an FM signal in the WASHINGTON area. The STAR reports that RM BROADCASTING is being paid $324,000 as a "service fee" by ROSSIYA SEGODNYA to air SPUTNIK in KANSAS CITY.

The STAR notes that in 2017-18, KCXL leased time to MISSOURI Republican House candidate STEVE WEST, who espoused anti-Semitic and homophobic views on his "JACK JUSTICE SHOW," including proclaiming that "HITLER was right about what was taking place in Germany. And who was behind it." WEST won the Republican primary for the State House in 2018 but lost in the general election after his own children denounced his candidacy.

