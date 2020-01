Logic Is 30 (Photo: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on WEDNESDAY (1/22) to COLUMBIA SVP/Promotion & Operations JIM BURRUSS, EPIC SVP/Top 40 Promotion SANDRA AFLOAREI, ENTERCOM/SACRAMENTO VP/Programming CHAD RUFER, LEIGHTON BROADCASTING/ST. CLOUD, MN OM BRIAN RICKMAN, COX MEDIA/Digital Operations VP/GM RICH REIS, WWZY/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ BILL FOX, ENTERCOM/GREENSBORO VP/GM BRENT MILLAR, MUSICMASTER’s CHRIS MALONE, ADAMS/TALLAHASSEE OM and WWOF PD JEFF HORN, WCHZ/AUGUSTA, GA PD CHUCK WILLIAMS, CHRISTMAS ACROSS THE LANDS creator/host RANDY SHERWYN, KLUV/DALLAS PD JAY CRESSWELL, former KUDL/SACRAMENTO’s GREG TANNER, former KKFR/PHOENIX and TINO COCHINO RADIO’s MILLI RODRIGUEZ, BRYAN BROADCASTING/BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION OM TUCKER YOUNG, BLIND COPY CREATIVE’s NADA TAHA, iHEARTMEDIA EVP-GM/Digital Programming KAVI HALEMANE and to JVC/GAINESVILLE OM BEN BURRIS.

Celebrating Birthdays on THURSDAY (1/23), COX MEDIA Dir./Radio Programming STEVE SMITH, EMI CMG VP/National Promotion GRANT HUBBARD, THREE SMALL DOTS Managing Dir./Owner CHELSEA GALLARDO, WJJK/INDIANAPOLIS' SANDY COLLINS, TOWNSQUARE/SEDALIA, MO Market Pres./CRO CRAIG HAHN, KHKN/LITTLE ROCK's TOM WOOD, WJMR/MILWAUKEE’s AMY FOXX, EAGLE MARKETING’s PAUL MEACHAM, PRIME TIME ADVERTISING’s STEVE SAPP, MAPLETON/MEDFORD OM CHRIS SARGENT, former WZPW/PEORIA PD AMANDA KING and KFNC/HOUSTON's FLETCH.

