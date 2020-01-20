Shrawder

After 14 years, MELANIE SHRAWDER will be exiting SONGLINES to pursue new interests.

SONGLINES President SEAN COAKLEY said, "MELANIE’S been instrumental in the successful promotion of hundreds of records by artists about whom she is passionate and has established superb relationships with SONGLINES' many valued and distinguished clients. She's also beloved by radio programmers across the country, who are to her not just respected colleagues, but trusted friends.”

After JANUARY 22nd, SHRAWDER can be reached at (646) 413-1173, and by email at melanieshrawder@gmail.com.

« see more Net News