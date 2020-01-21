Kent Nate, Marie Tedesco And Doug Lyons

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CFO MARIE TEDESCO, BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION VP/CFO KENT NATE, E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY SVP/ Controller and Treasurer DOUG LYONS, will co-chair THE MEDIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION’s (MFM’s) 2020 CFO SUMMIT, which is scheduled for MARCH 5th-6th at the PELICAN GRAND BEACH RESORT, FT. LAUDERDALE, FL.



Confirmed topics for the 14th annual summit, include an update from the FEDERAL RESERVE; an equity analyst’s look at cyber security concerns for media businesses; the future of media; local advertising; podcasting; political advertising issues and outlook; leadership; and a CFO round table.

“The rapid pace of change continues to keep media industry CFO's on their toes,” said MARY M. COLLINS, Pres./ CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association. “Thanks to the guidance and leadership of MFM Board Member MARIE TEDESCO, along with that of MFM members KENT NATE and DOUG LYONS, we have developed an agenda and have recruited the foremost experts to help the industry’s financial leaders identify the best pathways to success for their companies.”

« back to Net News