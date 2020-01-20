Larry Rosin

Parents of teenagers rely on their kids to help them discover and navigate streaming services like SPOTIFY, but the parents aren’t — in return — necessarily turning their kids onto terrestrial radio in equal measure. That was the bottom line of a presentation by EDISON RESEARCH Pres. LARRY ROSIN about the use of radio and streaming services by teens and their parents, delivered on SATURDAY, JANUARY 18th at the Country Cares Seminar at MEMPHIS’ PEABODY HOTEL. The presentation was highlighted by some unintentionally hilarious video clips of real parents and their sometimes surly-looking teens.

ROSIN noted during his talk that while adults think of listening to AM/FM radio as “beyond easy,” teens can actually find the process of remembering a station’s frequency and then having to tune it in confusing.

Among the other findings:

°78% of parents of teens, and 62% of the teens surveyed agreed with the statement, “You discover new music while listening to radio.”

°75% of parents of teens, and 41% of the teens themselves agreed with the statement, “You use FM radio to learn about news, traffic weather and things going on in your community.”

°70% of the parents and 34% of the teens agreed with the statement, “FM radio is for people your age.”

°23% of the parents agreed with the statement, “Your teens got you to listen to more Country music,” while 60% of teens agreed with the statement, “Your parents got you to listen to more Country music.”

« see more Net News