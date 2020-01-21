Prince Wrongful Death Case Dismissed

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by PRINCE's family members has been quietly dismissed.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS reports claims against DR. MICHAEL SCHULENBERG, a doctor who treated PRINCE in the weeks before his death, were permanently dismissed in NOVEMBER, along with claims against SCHULENBERG’s former employer. Both sides agreed to the dismissals.

Claims against WALGREENS, which filled prescriptions for PRINCE, and TRINITY MEDICAL CENTER, the ILLINOIS hospital where PRINCE was treated for an opioid overdose a week before he died, were also permanently dismissed in AUGUST by agreement.

Attorneys in the case either declined comment or did not return messages to THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. But HENRY BLAIR, a professor at MITCHELL HAMLINE SCHOOL OF LAW in ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, said the dismissal language -- with agreement by defendants and plaintiffs --leaves him “99.99% sure those are settlements.”

PRINCE died of an accidental FENTANYL overdose on APRIL 21, 2016, without leaving a will. He was 57 years old. No one was criminally charged in his death and the source of the counterfeit pills that killed him remains unknown.

More on the story can be found here.

