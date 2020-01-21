Just three years ago, THR/BILLBOARD acquired music publications SPIN and STEREOGUM. Now, parent company VALENCE MEDIA, has announced that the two entities have been sold off.

NEXT MANAGEMENT PARTNERS, a private equity firm specializing in digital media, has picked up SPIN. They have assumed all assets and will continue to publish.

In a statement released to the press, NEXT CEO JIMMY HUTCHESON said "We are thrilled to acquire this legendary music brand and excited to invest in the future success of SPIN. We hope to continue to honor SPIN's heritage of serving up the best and most comprehensive music coverage spanning many genres and delighting audiences with the next big acts in music.

NEXT MANAGEMENT PARTNERS recognizes the explosive growth in music streaming on platforms like SPOTIFY and new artists breaking on social networks like TIKTOK and YOUTUBE. Since its inception in 1985, SPIN has always been a go-to source for music aficionados everywhere. Given the strong heritage and success of the SPIN brand, we are excited about being a part of SPIN's next chapter and what the future holds. We will have more exciting announcements soon about our growth plans, new hires, and future investments. We couldn't be more thrilled to apply our digital media expertise to this property."

Current plans are for STEREOGUM to be sold back to its founder and editor-in-chief SCOTT LAPATINE, who will become CEO.

LAPATINE said, "It's been a privilege to watch STEREOGUM grow over the past 18 years — the site saw record traffic in 2019 — and I'm thrilled about our next chapter as an independent, music-only publication. Also, launching later this year, a robust new user experience will be sure to delight and infuriate STEREOGUM's dedicated commentariat in equal measure."

