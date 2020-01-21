Rob Snyder

Country songwriter ROB SNYDER has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with 50 EGG MUSIC, the company co-owned by LUKE COMBS, JONATHAN SINGLETON and TALI CANTERBURY. SNYDER is best know for co-writing COMBS’ hit “She Got The Best Of Me,” and has several more cuts on projects coming this year.

“OB is one of the most beloved and genuine guys in NASHVILLE, not to mention an incredible songwriter,” said 50 EGG Pres. CANTERBURY. “He is the epitome of a team player and is always excited about what is new and upcoming. We are beyond excited to see how his success unfolds in the coming years.”

“I am so incredibly grateful to have landed at 50 EGG MUSIC,” SNYDER said. “The culture here is a breath of fresh air and the work ethic truly stands out on MUSIC ROW. 50 EGG feels like home, and that is what is most important to me. Not everyone gets to say they love where they work. I’m just glad I do. I’m fired up about 2020 and beyond here!”

