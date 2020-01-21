Now Open!

The iconic, enigmatic band RADIOHEAD took to TWITTER to announce to fans that they've opened their vaults to launch the RADIOHEAD PUBLIC LIBRARY.

The library is an online collection of material including live shows, rare tracks, and photos spanning the band's 30+ years of making music. Links are available for fans to buy and stream recordings.

A statement from the band read, "Radiohead.com has always been a) infuriatingly uninformative and b) surprising. The most surprising thing to do next, therefore, is to suddenly become incredibly informative. So that is what we have done. We present: the RADIOHEAD PUBLIC LIBRARY, an online resource containing videos, music, artwork, websites, merchandise, and assorted ephemera."

Check it out for yourself here.

