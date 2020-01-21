Jennifer Roberts

HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (THE MIX)/CHICAGO morning co-host JENNIFER ROBERTS has exited the station for a new job in corporate communications, reports ROBERT FEDER. That leaves KEVIN “KOZ” KOSKE flying solo for now.

“A lot of people get prematurely put ‘on the beach’ in this business and I’m thrilled that I’m making my exit completely on my terms,” ROBERTS tweeted. “There was no threat on the horizon, just a calling in my soul for something better.”

FEDER notes, "ROBERTS, whose real name is JENNIFER ASHRAFI, joined THE MIX as an intern in 2004 and moved up to afternoon traffic reporter and co-host in 2008.

