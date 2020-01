New PDs

BIG RADIO/JANESVILLE-BELOIT, WI has made PD appointments at its three SOUTHERN WISCONSIN stations.

Classic Rock WWHG (105.9 THE HOG) names PAUL MICHAELS, 90s WBEL-A-F taps MICKI MORGRET and Country WGEZ (IRON COUNTRY) adds GREG "BIG RED" HANTHORN as PD.

