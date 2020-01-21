More Speakers

Sports media consultant JASON BARRETT's annual BSM SUMMIT conference has added six more speakers for the 2020 event in NEW YORK on FEBRUARY 26-27 in NEW YORK.

Joining the speaker lineup will be PREMIERE NETWORKS/FOX SPORTS RADIO SVP of Sports Programming DON MARTIN; ESPN RADIO Co-Manager AMANDA GIFFORD; FOX SPORTS RADIO evening host and sports betting figure RJ BELL; and ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK afternoon co-host PETER ROSENBERG and evening host CHRIS CARLIN. In addition, ESPN RADIO host JASON FITZ will be appearing at the WEDNESDAY night private cocktail party at ALL STARS BAR AND GRILL.

Get tickets for the event and find out more at BSMSummit.com.

