Aerosmith To Perform Live

The 2020 MUSICARES Person of the Year will feature AEROSMITH live at the tribute concert, with RUSSELL BRAND as the event’s host.

GRAMMY AWARD-winning artist MELISSA ETHERIDGE and past GRAMMY AWARD nominees NUNO BETTENCOURT, JESSIE J and KESHA join the concert lineup with previously announced performers CHEAP TRICK, GARY CLARK JR., ALICE COOPER, GAVIN DEGRAW, JOHNNY DEPP, FOO FIGHTERS, LUIS FONSI, SAMMY HAGAR, H.E.R., JONAS BROTHERS, EMILY KING, JOHN LEGEND, JOHN MAYER, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, LEANN RIMES and YOLA.

« see more Net News