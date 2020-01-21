Connie Breeze

BEASLEY Old School/R&B KOAS (JAMMIN' 105.7)/LAS VEGAS APD/MD/midday personality CONNIE BREEZE, who also did imaging for sister Hot AC KVGS, has made a move to focus her career on independent voicetracking and imaging.

BREEZE told ALL ACCESS, "I want to thank everyone at BEASLEY for a great opportunity. I've enjoyed my 10 year run with them and now looking forward to carving my own path."

BREEZE is current providing services for POINT BROADCASTING KOCP (OLD SCHOOL 104.7)/VENTURA and the OLD SCHOOL NETWORK and is looking to add to her roster.

Reach CONNIE at (760) 902-2982 or conniebreezeentertainment@gmail.com.

