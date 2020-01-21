-
KRXP/Colorado Springs Launches 'Revolution Rock' Show On Sunday Afternoons
January 21, 2020 at 11:07 AM (PT)
BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Alternative KRXP (THE ALTERNATIVE RXP @ 103.9)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO has launched a new in-house specialty show, "REVOLUTION ROCK" on SUNDAY afternoons from 4-6p, hosted by ANDY CROWL and SHAWN ROCK.
The two hour show features new and classic alt/indie/punk. REVOLUTION ROCK features deep cuts, fan favorites and throwbacks.
