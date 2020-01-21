Top (L-R): CRS 2020, Breau Bottom (L-R): Weir, Donatelli

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) has named the three recipients of its 2020 RUSTY WALKER SCHOLARSHIP. They are: ENTERCOM KFRG/RIVERSIDE, CA on-air host and digital content creator ANTHONY DONATELLI; AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP KFGY (FROGGY 92.9)/SONOMA COUNTY, CA PD/afternoon personality DAN WEIR; and HALL COMMUNICATIONS WCTY/NORWICH, CT Promotion Manager NICOLE BREAU.

All first-time COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) attendees, they will receive an all-expenses-paid trip, networking opportunities with CRS board members, and will be recognized during the opening ceremonies of CRS 2020.

The RUSTY WALKER SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM posthumously honors former CRS board member RUSTY WALKER, who was a COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee, an influential programmer, a consultant, and a mentor in the music industry.

CRB/CRS Board Pres. KURT JOHNSON said, “The CRB Board and staff are proud to pay it forward through this annual scholarship. These winners personify the qualities RUSTY WALKER championed: Love for entertaining the audience, constant innovation, and strong determination to succeed. Congratulations to all three!”

CRB has also announced that the $199 unemployment rate is now available for CRS 2020. Interested parties must apply here no later than WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12th.

CRS 2020 will be held WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19th through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. For more information on CRS 2020, including registration information, please visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.

