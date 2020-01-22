Podcast

ABC NEWS' "20/20" is once again releasing a companion podcast for a special edition of the TV show focusing on a true crime story. "CUTTHROAT INC.," the story of a business partnership gone bad, a murder, and an elaborate email hoax to fool the victim's family, will air as a two-hour special on ABC television FRIDAY (1/24), and a podcast produced by ABC AUDIO will be launched on FEBRUARY 27th, with new episodes posting weekly.

The show and podcast will both be hosted by ABC NEWS Chief National Correspondent MATT GUTMAN and will follow the case of the murder of CHRISTOPHER SMITH by his business partner EDWARD SHIN, who sent emails to the victim's family purporting to be from SMITH, assuring them that SMITH was alive and traveling. The shows include GUTMAN's exclusive jailhouse interview with SHIN and new details about the case.

"20/20"'s "A KILLING ON THE CAPE," which aired last NOVEMBER on television, was accompanied by a podcast released in advance of the TV version.

