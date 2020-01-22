Julian On The Radio

Former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KYLD (WILD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO afternoon personality JULIAN ON THE RADIO started 2020 with some cool work with NIKE.

Celebrating over 10 years as a "sneakerhead", JULIAN shared his sneaker story just in time for CHINESE NEW YEAR through NIKE's SNKR STORIES shot in SAN FRANCISCO's CHINATOWN. You can see NIKE's SNKR STORIES with the NIKE SNKRS app or at NIKE.COM/LAUNCH.

JULIAN is available to all formats and would love to leap back into mornings or afternoons. Find out more at julianontheradio.com and SOUNDCLOUD. Check out his socials @julianontheradio and you can reach him directly at julianontheradio3@gmail.com.

