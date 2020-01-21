Pure Country 99

As a way of addressing the gender imbalance in Country radio airplay, a Canadian Country station is experimenting for a week with a 50/50 mix of male and female artists.

On SUNDAY, JANUARY 19th, BELL MEDIA CKLC (PURE COUNTRY 99)/KINGSTON announced the experiment on TWITTER, posting, “Starting tomorrow, our station is committing one week to completely EQUAL airplay, for male and female artists, 6a-6p. Our mission is to show women that the problem is not with them and that listeners want to hear them. We need YOUR support!”

PD BRITTANY THOMPSON told local media outlet Kingstonist.com, “Our hope is that at the end of this, we can say ‘Don’t be scared of women on Country radio.’ The hope is that people can look at this music and make decisions based on what they believe is best. Either the male song or the female song, just pick what … you think is best. Don’t pick the safe choice. We certainly don’t expect all equal play all the time.

“We’ve experimented with playing ‘unknown’ female artists in the past, and both women and men have responded positively, so we’re excited to see more of the same,” she continued. “A lot of Country music listeners are female, and we want to get past this notion that women don’t want to listen to women in Country music. That is certainly not the case with pop music.”

THOMPSON said listener reaction so far has been favorable.

