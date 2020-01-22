Investors Urge Sale Or Merger

REUTERS is reporting that another investor in TEGNA is urging a sale or merger of the company. Hedge fund HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, holder of about 4% of TEGNA's stock, has joined STANDARD GENERAL and DONERAIL in pushing for the company to look to consolidate with another operator.

TEGNA has thus far resisted STANDARD GENERAL's call for seats on its board and a selloff of the company, but a letter to shareholders sent TUESDAY (1/21) indicated that the company is considering all options for increasing returns, but also responded to STANDARD GENERAL's contention that TEGNA had rejected a deal to be bought "at a premium valuation from a credible buyer" by saying that APOLLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, the purchaser of COX MEDIA GROUP, had approached TEGNA twice last year but no price was set, nor firm offer made, and that last JUNE, APOLLO attempted to sell COX MEDIA GROUP to TEGNA but the latter decided that the deal would not benefit shareholders.

TEGNA owns Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN) and Sports WBNS-A (ESPN 1460)/COLUMBUS, OH, acquired when purchasing CBS affiliate WBNS-TV/COLUMBUS and NBC affiliate WTHR-TV/INDIANAPOLIS. It sold News-Talk KFMB-A and Adult Hits KFMB-F (100.7 SAN DIEGO)/SAN DIEGO to LOCAL MEDIA after acquiring the stations in a deal to buy CBS and CW affiliate KFMB-TV (CBS 8/CW 5)/SAN DIEGO.

