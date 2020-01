Destined For Success

NPR MUSIC has named 13 artists as its 2020 SLINGSHOT ARTISTS TO WATCH. The 13 artists were submitted by VUHAUS GROUP stations across AMERICA.

Previous SLINGSHOT artists that have broken through at Triple A radio include

BLACK PUMAS, CAAMP, DERMOT KENNEDY, J.S. ONDARA, BIG THIEF and JAMILA WOODS.

Check out the 2020 list here.

