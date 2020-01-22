Deborah Dugan (Photo: LinkedIn)

It's been a wild few days since the sudden departure of RECORDING ACADEMY Pres./Chief Executive DEBORAH DUGAN (NET NEWS 1/17).

And then there was the follow up from ACADEMY Chair Of the Board/Interim Pres./CEO HARVEY MASON JR. (NET NEWS 1/21) with an open letter the members of THE ACADEMY and this response to DUGAN’s claims in this statement:

"It is curious that Ms. DUGAN never raised these grave allegations until a week after legal claims were made against her personally by a female employee who alleged Ms. DUGAN had created a ‘toxic and intolerable’ work environment and engaged in ‘abusive and bullying conduct’. When Ms. DUGAN did raise her 'concerns' to HR, she specifically instructed HR 'not to take any action' in response.

"Nonetheless, we immediately launched independent investigations to review both Ms. DUGAN’s potential misconduct and her subsequent allegations. Both of these investigations remain ongoing. Ms. DUGAN was placed on administrative leave only after offering to step down and demanding $22 million from the ACADEMY, which is a not-for-profit organization. Our loyalty will always be to the 25,000 members of the recording industry. We regret that Music’s Biggest Night is being stolen from them by Ms. DUGAN's actions and we are working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.

And YESTERDAY, (NET NEWS 1/21) came the bombshell lawsuit from DUGAN. Her attorneys DOUGLAS H. WIGDOR and MICHAEL J. WILLEMIN stated, "The complaint that we filed today against the NATIONAL ACADEMY OF RECORDING ARTS AND SCIENCES (the GRAMMYS) highlights tactics reminiscent of those deployed by individuals defending HARVEY WEINSTEIN. As we allege, the attempt by the RECORDING ACADEMY to impugn the character of DEBORAH DUGAN is a transparent effort to shift the focus away from its own unlawful activity. This blatant form of retaliation in corporate AMERICA is all too common, even post #MeToo, and we will utilize all lawful means necessary to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

The statement continues, “As the charge filed today clearly alleges, the assertion that Ms. DUGAN did not raise concerns prior to the accusations manufactured against her is completely false. Ms. DUGAN repeatedly raised concerns throughout her entire tenure at the Academy, and even gave large presentations focused on diversity and inclusion at Board meetings. In addition, it is not just Ms. DUGAN who has raised concerns. As alleged in the charge, artists, other board members and employees have all raised virtually all of the concerns raised by Ms. DUGAN. As alleged, the ACADEMY has lost its way and abandoned the recording industry, instead focusing on self-dealing and turning blind eye to the `boys’ club' environment, obvious improprieties and conflicts of interest.

"It was never Ms. DUGAN’s intention to turn this into a public fight precisely because of her love for music and the members of the recording industry. Unfortunately, staying silent was made impossible by the BOARD’s repeated leaks and disclosures of false and misleading information to the press.

"Finally, as alleged in the charge, on the morning of the day she was put on leave, the ACADEMY offered Ms. DUGAN millions of dollars to drop all of this and leave the ACADEMY. The BOARD CHAIR demanded an answer within the hour. When Ms. DUGAN refused to accept and walk away, she was put on leave. The ACADEMY claimed that Ms. DUGAN was put on leave based on accusations made against her over a month prior that the BOARD knows very well are meritless. That is not a credible story.”

ALL ACCESS has obtained a copy of the lawsuit and the complaint lists the following claims:

Sexual harassment charged against ACADEMY attorney JOEL KATZ, for unwanted advances

Former ACADEMY CEO NEIL PORTNOW “allegedly raped a female recording artist, and was the real reason his contract was not renewed”

DUGAN was asked to offer PORTNOW a $750,000 consulting contract

Conflicts of interest, self-dealing by BOARD members, voting irregularities with respect to nominations for GRAMMY AWARDS, “boys’ club” mentality and approach to running the Academy

Overcharging of the ACADEMY by KATZ and other law firms

More on this explosive story to follow as new details emerge.

