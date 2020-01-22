Stock Shuffle

Positive control of AD-VENTURE MEDIA, INC., licensee of News-Talk WBIW-A and Oldies WQRK (SUPER OLDIES 105.5)/BEDFORD, IN is being transferred from L. DEAN SPENCER to HOLLY A. DAVIS for undisclosed consideration as part of the transfer of SPENCER's 752 shares. 477 of SPENCER's shares are being transferred to DAVIS, 125 each to STUART GRAHAM SPENCER and SUSAN LEIGH SPENCER, and 25 to SCOTT ANDREW SPENCER; BARBARA A. SPENCER's 112 shares are being divided among herself (6 shares), L. DEAN SPENCER (6 shares), and SCOTT ANDREW SPENCER (100 shares). The transfers were authorized at a NOVEMBER 8, 2018 board meeting.

In other filings with the FCC, requesting Silent STAs were NORTH TEXAS RADIO GROUP, L.P. (KTUT/CROWELL, TX, "Landlord is two years delinquent on property taxes and has left town.

Licensee is locked out of the building due to seizure") and FUENTE DE VIDA - CONROE, INC. (KKFH-LP/CONROE, TX, rent increase and financial factors).

TRINE UNIVERSITY has closed on the sale of silent noncommercial WEAX/ANGOLA, IN to STAR EDUCATIONAL MEDIA NETWORK, INC. for $40,000.

And RIVERFRONT BROADCASTING OF IOWA, LLC has closed on the sale of AC KHBT (97.7 THE BOLT)/HUMBOLDT, IA to KATHI and PATRICK KOLAR's OPEN ROADS MEDIA, L.L.C. for $795,000.

