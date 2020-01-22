Coming May 9th To Washington, DC

BROCCOLI CITY has announced their lineup for BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL 2020. BROCCOLI CITY's flagship music festival is a partnership with LIVE NATION URBAN. BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL 2020 will be SATURDAY, MAY 9th at WASHINGTON, D.C.'s RFK CAMPUS. The festival will feature DABABY, RODDY RICCH, MEGAN THEE STALLION, BURNA BOY, ARI LENNOX, DOJA CAT, LUCKY DAYE, IDK, and SOULECTION. Tickets go on sale FRIDAY at www.BCFestival.com.

BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL founders BRANDON MCEACHERN and MARCUS ALLEN commented, "As a black-owned, millennial-led festival, we take great pride in our ability to create safe and authentic spaces for the black community to gather and celebrate the beauty of our culture. At a time like this, it's imperative for us to protect these spaces and encourage one another to make their voices heard, which is why our return to WASHINGTON, D.C. is so important. Not only does this move symbolize a return to WHERE we started, it's also symbolic of our return to the root of WHY we started -- to educate, equip and mobilize millennials to build thriving urban communities that sustain future generations."

WASHINGTON, DC Mayor MURIEL BOWSER added, "We are excited to welcome BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL back to the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA to celebrate our culture and our values at the newly redeveloped RFK CAMPUS. DC is the capital of creativity, and as it is every summer, we expect that creativity will be on full display at BROCCOLI CITY."

