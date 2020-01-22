Alterman

NASHVILLE-based publishing and artist development company BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC has signed ELOISE ALTERMAN to its publishing roster. The DETROIT native finds writing inspiration from musicians including BILLY JOEL, JONI MITCHELL, MAGGIE ROGERS and more.

"The first few years in NASHVILLE, I kept to myself and wrote every day,” said ALTERMAN. "I have made some amazing friends in this town, fallen in and out of love, learned to be alone, and I have gotten to know and understand myself. I never want to stop creating and exploring the emotions we as humans feel every day."

« see more Net News