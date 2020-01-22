New On KHTS

A change in the morning show at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KHTS (CHANNEL 93.3)/SAN DIEGO as FRANKIE V moves down the hall from mornings at Top 40/Rhythmic KSSX (JAM'N 95.7). FRANKIE V joins GEENA THE LATINA at the station that first brought him to SAN DIEGO from his native BOSTON in 2006.

Meanwhile back at KSSX (JAM'N 95.7), BETO PEREZ is now handling wakeups. A SAN DIEGO radio vet, PEREZ moves up from nights.

KSSX (Jam'n 95.7) Morning Host Beto Perez

