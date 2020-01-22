Save The Music and Songfarm.org

SAVE THE MUSIC and SONFARM.ORG will host the inaugural “HOMETOWN TO HOMETOWN” benefit event on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13th in NASHVILLE, to rally the songwriting and producing communities together. CMT SVP/Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM will host, and songwriter/producers NICOLLE GAYLON and ROSS COPPERMAN will be honored as the “2020 CHAMPIONS OF THE YEAR.” All proceeds from the event will benefit underserved high schools in NASHVILLE, as well as the honorees’ hometowns in VIRGINIA and KANSAS.

“ROSS and NICOLLE are genuine champions for music education who have been giving back to their hometown music programs for years,” said HENRY DONAHUE, Executive Dir. of SAVE THE MUSIC. “Starting with our first meeting with ROSS and SONGFARM.ORG in NASHVILLE, it was a no-brainer to join forces to bring the power of the songwriting and music production labs to more students and schools. We've had such a strong positive response from the community here in NASHVILLE that we think this event could be the first of many!"

