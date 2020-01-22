Dana & Jayson Exit ALT 94.9

ALL ACCESS has learned that ENTERCOM/SAN DIEGO has made some morning show changes:

DANA & JAYSON are out after three years at Alternative KBZT (ALT 94.9)

AJ & SARA IN THE MORNING exit Classic Hits KXSN (SUNNY 98.1).

DANA DIDONATO told ALL ACCESS, "JAYSON and I absolutely loved our time at ALT. So thankful for the past 3 years (we adore the whole ENTERCOM SD crew) but so excited about the future together!”

You can reach out to DANA at DanaDiDonatoRadio@gmail.com, JAYSON at prim.jayson@gmail.com, or their agent MICHAEL BRYAN at michael.m.bryan@caa.com.

« see more Net News