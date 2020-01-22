-
Morning Show Changes At KBZT (ALT 94.9) And KXSN (Sunny 98.1)/San Diego
January 22, 2020 at 1:46 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS has learned that ENTERCOM/SAN DIEGO has made some morning show changes:
DANA & JAYSON are out after three years at Alternative KBZT (ALT 94.9)
AJ & SARA IN THE MORNING exit Classic Hits KXSN (SUNNY 98.1).
DANA DIDONATO told ALL ACCESS, "JAYSON and I absolutely loved our time at ALT. So thankful for the past 3 years (we adore the whole ENTERCOM SD crew) but so excited about the future together!”
You can reach out to DANA at DanaDiDonatoRadio@gmail.com, JAYSON at prim.jayson@gmail.com, or their agent MICHAEL BRYAN at michael.m.bryan@caa.com.
-