ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA morning host ANGELO CATALDI has been honored as this year's recipient of the PHILADELPHIA SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION's BILL CAMPBELL Award for radio and TV broadcasters. CATALDI received the honor at the PSWA banquet in CHERRY HILL, NJ on MONDAY (1/20).

“This award has great meaning to me for several reasons,” said CATALDI. “First, it falls on the exact date of my 30th anniversary at WIP. Second, it comes from the PHILADELPHIA sports writers, a role which I’m very proud to have had. Last, but not least, this award bears the name of one of my inspirations in broadcasting, BILL CAMPBELL. I will never live up to BILL’s legacy, but this award gives me more reason than ever to try.”

“Congratulations on this well-deserved honor from the PSWA for SPORTSRADIO 94WIP’s ANGELO CATALDI,” said SVP/Market Manager DAVID YADGAROFF. “Now in his 30th year, ANGELO has been setting the daily agenda for PHILADELPHIA sports fans. His passion for our town, our teams and our fans is unmatched.”

Previous recipients of the award include FLYERS and PHILLIES broadcaster JIM JACKSON, 76ERS TV voice MARC ZUMOFF, PHILLIES radio announcers SCOTT FRANZKE and LARRY ANDERSON, and EAGLES announcer MERRILL REESE. Other awards handed out by the PSWA on MONDAY include PHILLIES catcher J.T. REALMUTO as Professional Athlete of the Year, VILLANOVA men's basketball head coach JAY WRIGHT as the Good Guy Award winner, former EAGLES player CONNOR BARWIN as Ed Snider Distinguished Humanitarian Award winner, and the ST. LOUIS BLUES, coached by former FLYER CRAIG BERUBE, as Team of the Year.

