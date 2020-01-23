Dark Horse Records

BMG has announced a new multi-faceted global partnership with DARK HORSE RECORDS, the imprint led by DHANI HARRISON and manager DAVID ZONSHINE. The agreement initially brings releases from the acclaimed catalog of GEORGE HARRISON’s legendary label DARK HORSE RECORDS and his INDIAN label imprint HARISONGS, as well as JOE STRUMMER’s solo catalog, including his works alongside THE MESCALEROS.

DARK HORSE RECORDS will also release new recordings through BMG including the current TOM PETTY estate charity single "For Real" featuring JAKOB DYLAN, DHANI HARRISON, AMOS LEE, LUKAS NELSON, MICAH NELSON, and WILLIE NELSON.

Available this FRIDAY, JANUARY 24th on all digital platforms, the first slate of releases includes the GEORGE HARRISON produced RAVI SHANKAR Chants of India, RAVI SHANKAR & ALI AKBAR KHAN in Concert 1972, JOE STRUMMER & THE MESCALEROS'.

« see more Net News